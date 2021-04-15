Two more teenagers have been arrested and charged in the death of a man during a carjacking earlier this month.

According to Baltimore Police, they apprehended a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old. They said Fabian Mendenz died after he was hit with his own car after being carjacked by 3 teens. The incident happened on the 100 block of North Conkling Street around 5 a.m. on Friday, April 2.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect shortly after the incident. He told police he carjacked Mendez and hit him with the Sedan.

A second 16-year-old boy is facing first-degree murder charges as an adult. The 13-year-old suspect, a girl, is being charged with first-degree murder as a juvenile.

Both are being held until their trial dates.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

2 More Teenagers Charged In Fatal Southeast Baltimore Carjacking was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com