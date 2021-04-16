WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 16, 2021: Defense Rests in Chauvin Murder Trial — Black Voters Matter — Stay Alive At A Traffic Stop

CLOSE
1. Defense Rests in Chauvin Murder Trial

What You Need To Know:

After two days of testimony from seven witnesses, the defense rested its case in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

2. Black Voters Matter Kicks Off Tour to Protect the Vote

What You Need To Know:

As lawmakers work on Capitol Hill, Black Voters Matter is taking it to the streets for their nationwide tour. The voting advocacy group recently kicked off its Protect the Vote initiative t

3. Coronavirus Update: Got the Pfizer Vaccine? Prepare to Get a Booster Shot

What We Need To Know: 

Americans who received the Pfizer vaccine are likely to need an additional booster in six to 12 months, Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said in a CVS Health Live event posted on Facebook Thursday.

4. How Black People Stay Alive At A Traffic Stop

What You Need To Know:

Sunday’s fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by former officer Kim Potter at a traffic stop has reignited concerns and conversations between Black people about how to ensure being pulled over doesn’t escalate into a fatal encounter.

5. Husband and Wife Team Takes Love of Juicing to the Masses

What You Need To Know:

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Throw in more delicious fruits and veggies, and you’ve got the Juice Remedy, the brainchild of Bradford and Crystal Usher.

 

