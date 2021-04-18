CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 19, 2021: Demonstrators Demand Police Changes — Death Toll Tops 3 Million — Diversity Struggles Cost $10B

1. Demonstrators Protest Police Assassinations of Black and Brown People

What You Need To Know:

Today marks the beginning of the end of a landmark trial spotlighting police abuse, as the numbers of police murders against Black and Brown people increase every day.

2. Former Democratic Politician Jumps into High Profile Georgia GOP Race

What You Need To Know:

Former Democratic Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones has completed his trifecta move into the Republican Party. Friday, Jones announced his campaign for the Republican nomination for Governor of Georgia. 

3. Coronavirus Update: Global Death Toll Tops 3 Million

What We Need To Know: 

Over the weekend, the world hit another milestone in the pandemic with three million deaths reported by Johns Hopkins University.

4. Black Man Killed At His Home By Police in Atlanta Suburb

What You Need To Know:

Matthew Zadok Williams, a 35-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Dekalb County Police (DCPD) last Monday afternoon at his home in Decatur, GA.

5. Hollywood’s Diversity Struggles Cost $10 Billion Annually

What You Need To Know:

The consulting firm McKinsey & Co. has concluded the “culture” must be represented in Hollywood to keep the money coming in.

 

