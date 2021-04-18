Douglas Memorial Podcast: 04-18-2021

Playback and listen anytime.
Improving access to and the quality of sexual and reproductive health services and supports has the power to increase bodily…
There have been a lot of free offers for those who have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine shots already. Everything…
The family stated that there is no sufficient form of justice because they have to venture through life without their…
In the suit filed on Tuesday, Ruby Jones, alleges that the three officers unlawfully entered her home and violated her…
The family of Joshua Haileyesus faced their worst fear this week, after he died on Saturday, three weeks from being…
Nominated to lead the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke answered questions from senators on both sides of…
Potter initially resigned from the police department on Tuesday (April 13), two days after the shooting death of Wright.
Cariol Horne, a Black former police officer in Buffalo, New York, who was fired more than 14 years ago after…
Prosecutors charged Reid with a Class D felony on Monday, meaning he faces up to seven years in prison if…
Minnesota sports teams postponed games Monday out of respect for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Brooklyn Center man killed by police…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER
An Urban One Brand
Copyright © 2021 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress VIP