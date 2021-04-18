Douglas Memorial Podcast: 04-18-2021

Why The Nation And White House Need To…

Improving access to and the quality of sexual and reproductive health services and supports has the power to increase bodily…
04.16.21
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE…

There have been a lot of free offers for those who have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine shots already.  Everything…
04.16.21
‘What Is Justice?’ Daunte Wright’s Family Demands Full…

The family stated that there is no sufficient form of justice because they have to venture through life without their…
04.16.21
74-Year-Old Grandmother Sues Oklahoma City Police, Says God…

In the suit filed on Tuesday, Ruby Jones, alleges that the three officers unlawfully entered her home and violated her…
04.16.21
‘We Are Grateful For Your Support’: Family Announces…

The family of Joshua Haileyesus faced their worst fear this week, after he died on Saturday, three weeks from being…
04.15.21
‘Right Person At The Right Time’: Kristen Clarke…

Nominated to lead the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke answered questions from senators on both sides of…
04.15.21
Kim Potter, Ex-Minnesota Officer Will Be Charged With…

Potter initially resigned from the police department on Tuesday (April 13), two days after the shooting death of Wright.
04.14.21
Judge Reverses Black Cop’s Firing Nearly 15 Years…

Cariol Horne, a Black former police officer in Buffalo, New York, who was fired more than 14 years ago after…
04.15.21
‘What A Bunch Of B.S.’: Family Of 5-Year-Old…

Prosecutors charged Reid with a Class D felony on Monday, meaning he faces up to seven years in prison if…
04.14.21
Out Of Respect For Daunte Wright And A…

Minnesota sports teams postponed games Monday out of respect for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Brooklyn Center man killed by police…
04.13.21
