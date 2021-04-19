CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

DMX’s Fiancee Breaks Her Silence With An Instagram Post

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

DMX’s fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, shared her first post since his death on April 9, 2021. Lindstrom posted a picture of her and the “Slippin’” rapper from the first night that they met along with a loving caption.

“The first night we met and you held me close,” she said about the photo. “I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love…truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Lindstrom and DMX shared a son together, Exodus. They had been together for nine years.

DMX died at the age of 50 at White Plains Hospital after being on life support for almost a week after having a heart attack.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” read the family’s statement to PEOPLE. “Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

DMX’s funeral will be live-streamed from the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 24, 2021, TMZ reported.  He will have a private funeral for his family and friends on April 25, 2021.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Lindstrom and DMX got engaged in 2019 after he proposed to her at their son’s birthday party, Essence reported.  During his proposal, X revealed that he had proposed before but things had gotten rocky and now Lindstrom was wearing her engagement ring around her neck. The Yonkers, New York native then got down on one knee again and proposed to her with a new diamond ring.

If they would’ve married, it would have been DMX’s second time down the aisle. The father of 15 was married to Tashera Simmons for 14 years and their divorce was finalized in 2016. They had become estranged in 2005.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

SEE ALSO:

DMX’s Family Says Beware Of Scammers

The 9 Best DMX Features And Collaborations

Claudia Jordan Apologizes After Tweeting Condolences For DMX

Snoop Dogg & DMX Went Head To Head On Verzuz, The Culture Definitely Won
18 photos

DMX’s Fiancee Breaks Her Silence With An Instagram Post  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

DMX

Videos
Latest
Why The Nation And White House Need To…

Improving access to and the quality of sexual and reproductive health services and supports has the power to increase bodily…
04.16.21
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE…

There have been a lot of free offers for those who have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine shots already.  Everything…
04.16.21
‘What Is Justice?’ Daunte Wright’s Family Demands Full…

The family stated that there is no sufficient form of justice because they have to venture through life without their…
04.16.21
74-Year-Old Grandmother Sues Oklahoma City Police, Says God…

In the suit filed on Tuesday, Ruby Jones, alleges that the three officers unlawfully entered her home and violated her…
04.16.21
‘We Are Grateful For Your Support’: Family Announces…

The family of Joshua Haileyesus faced their worst fear this week, after he died on Saturday, three weeks from being…
04.15.21
‘Right Person At The Right Time’: Kristen Clarke…

Nominated to lead the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke answered questions from senators on both sides of…
04.15.21
Kim Potter, Ex-Minnesota Officer Will Be Charged With…

Potter initially resigned from the police department on Tuesday (April 13), two days after the shooting death of Wright.
04.14.21
Judge Reverses Black Cop’s Firing Nearly 15 Years…

Cariol Horne, a Black former police officer in Buffalo, New York, who was fired more than 14 years ago after…
04.15.21
‘What A Bunch Of B.S.’: Family Of 5-Year-Old…

Prosecutors charged Reid with a Class D felony on Monday, meaning he faces up to seven years in prison if…
04.14.21
Out Of Respect For Daunte Wright And A…

Minnesota sports teams postponed games Monday out of respect for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Brooklyn Center man killed by police…
04.13.21
Close