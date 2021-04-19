CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rock-T’s Joke Of The Day: Noah’s Ark [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Listen to Rock-T’s joke of the day!

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

With Great Power Comes Plenty of Jokes, Black Twitter Hilariously Welcomes #NegroSolstice

20 photos Launch gallery

With Great Power Comes Plenty of Jokes, Black Twitter Hilariously Welcomes #NegroSolstice

Continue reading With Great Power Comes Plenty of Jokes, Black Twitter Hilariously Welcomes #NegroSolstice

With Great Power Comes Plenty of Jokes, Black Twitter Hilariously Welcomes #NegroSolstice

[caption id="attachment_937354" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] The day of our ascension has arrived, and while we really didn’t get superpowers, we did get plenty of A+ jokes. Without a doubt, Black Twitter is the greatest thing to ever happen to the social media medium. Only Black Twitter could take Jupiter and Saturn’s great conjunction that will see the two planets be only 0.1 degrees apart and turn it into one of the most insanely hilarious days on Twitter. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). All of this happened after Twitter user @lottidot replied to a thread about the COVID-19 vaccine claiming that life-saving medicine would be a tool used by the government to block Black people from reaching their full potential by somehow changing our genetic code. https://twitter.com/lottidot/status/1335243012847316992?s=20 Of course, that is just one of the many conspiracies dangerously being floated around about the miracle vaccines that have been authorized for use. Black Twitter couldn’t help but take her ridiculous statement and turn it into one of the biggest moments on Twitter, not called #NiggerNavy. The hilarity came in the form of Black Twitter joking how they would use their fictional powers if they received them to help liberate slaves, get our stimulus money, or just their reactions to them finally realizing their newfound potential. Shaun King is still waiting for his powers to kick in.  We have been laughing all day, and honestly, this day was much-needed as the country is still trying to get out of the hole the lame-duck president has put us in with his terrible response to the COVID-19 epidemic. You can peep all of the hilarious #negrosolstice memes in the gallery below. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Rock-T’s Joke Of The Day: Noah’s Ark [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Why The Nation And White House Need To…

Improving access to and the quality of sexual and reproductive health services and supports has the power to increase bodily…
04.16.21
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE…

There have been a lot of free offers for those who have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine shots already.  Everything…
04.16.21
‘What Is Justice?’ Daunte Wright’s Family Demands Full…

The family stated that there is no sufficient form of justice because they have to venture through life without their…
04.16.21
74-Year-Old Grandmother Sues Oklahoma City Police, Says God…

In the suit filed on Tuesday, Ruby Jones, alleges that the three officers unlawfully entered her home and violated her…
04.16.21
‘We Are Grateful For Your Support’: Family Announces…

The family of Joshua Haileyesus faced their worst fear this week, after he died on Saturday, three weeks from being…
04.15.21
‘Right Person At The Right Time’: Kristen Clarke…

Nominated to lead the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke answered questions from senators on both sides of…
04.15.21
Kim Potter, Ex-Minnesota Officer Will Be Charged With…

Potter initially resigned from the police department on Tuesday (April 13), two days after the shooting death of Wright.
04.14.21
Judge Reverses Black Cop’s Firing Nearly 15 Years…

Cariol Horne, a Black former police officer in Buffalo, New York, who was fired more than 14 years ago after…
04.15.21
‘What A Bunch Of B.S.’: Family Of 5-Year-Old…

Prosecutors charged Reid with a Class D felony on Monday, meaning he faces up to seven years in prison if…
04.14.21
Out Of Respect For Daunte Wright And A…

Minnesota sports teams postponed games Monday out of respect for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Brooklyn Center man killed by police…
04.13.21
Close