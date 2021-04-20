CLOSE
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-20-2021]

Sammie Styles

Business Description: Sammie Style’s is a woman owned, minority owned home based business that specializes in hair care, treatments, styling, braids, weaves, locs, & so much more. Go see her & have a happy hair day.

Business Website: https://sammiestyles.com

The Real Connected Co.

Business Description: Real talk, real connections, real impact.

Business Website: https://www.realconnected.com

Lextheflexrobes & Lingerie

Business Description: Where every women is sexy! And any size is accepted! So come get sexy with Lexi !

Business Website: https://www.lextheflex.com/shop-lextheflex-robes

