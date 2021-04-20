CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Maryland State Employees Relocating To Downtown Baltimore

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
The aerial view on Inner Harbor and Harbor East district and marina at Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, at sunset.

Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan announcing a plan to relocate 3,300 state employees from 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.

This comes as the city experiences at nearly 24% vacancy rate. Jobs in the area have also declined by 5.6%.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Some of our state facilities are in such poor condition that it is currently costing us more money to maintain those buildings than to rent property downtown,” Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford said. “It is my hope that we will move forward an be able to move forward with more modern, vibrant workspace for our hard-working state employees and that this investment will spur additional economic and civic revitalization and transformation in the downtown business district.”

It’ll cost around $50 million to relocate all of those employees. The health department and the Department of Human Servies will be the first of the 12 agencies to relocate.

The hope is to revitalize and stabilize Baltimore’s central business district.

Source: WBAL-TV

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Maryland State Employees Relocating To Downtown Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In…

The weeks long trial had captivated America as Minneapolis braced for a verdict in a death which shook up the…
04.20.21
In Another Act Of Misogynoir, A Black Woman…

A Black woman was shot in the leg on Friday in Atlanta after refusing a man's advances while on a…
04.20.21
Black Family Raided By Same Cops Involved In…

A Black family based in Louisville, Kentucky, recently launched a GoFundMe in an effort to escape their collective trauma as…
04.20.21
Colorado Judge Resigns After Repeatedly Using N-Word, Told…

Judge Natalie Chase's resignation followed a slew of complaints regarding her behavior in and outside of the courtroom.
04.20.21
Why The Nation And White House Need To…

Improving access to and the quality of sexual and reproductive health services and supports has the power to increase bodily…
04.16.21
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE…

There have been a lot of free offers for those who have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine shots already.  Everything…
04.16.21
‘What Is Justice?’ Daunte Wright’s Family Demands Full…

The family stated that there is no sufficient form of justice because they have to venture through life without their…
04.16.21
74-Year-Old Grandmother Sues Oklahoma City Police, Says God…

In the suit filed on Tuesday, Ruby Jones, alleges that the three officers unlawfully entered her home and violated her…
04.16.21
‘We Are Grateful For Your Support’: Family Announces…

The family of Joshua Haileyesus faced their worst fear this week, after he died on Saturday, three weeks from being…
04.15.21
‘Right Person At The Right Time’: Kristen Clarke…

Nominated to lead the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke answered questions from senators on both sides of…
04.15.21
Close