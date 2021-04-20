CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

East Baltimore Facility Halts Production Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
pharmaceutical companies are investigating the coronavirus vaccine (covid-19)

Source: Luis Diaz Devesa / Getty

Emergent BioSolutions has halted production of COVID-19 vaccines at its East Baltimore facility.

It comes as the Food and Drug Administration continues an investigation into the facility.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The company was instructed to quarantine all vaccine material already manufactured.

The pause will remain in place until the FDA completes its inspection of the facility.

Last month, Emergent had to toss 15 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines that had been contaminated.

Source: WBAL-TV

See Also: Johnson & Johnson To Take Over Manufacturing Vaccines At Baltimore Facility

See Also: Report: ‘Human Error’ Ruined Millions Of Johnson &amp; Johnson Vaccine Doses At Baltimore Facility

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

East Baltimore Facility Halts Production Of COVID-19 Vaccines  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In…

The weeks long trial had captivated America as Minneapolis braced for a verdict in a death which shook up the…
04.20.21
In Another Act Of Misogynoir, A Black Woman…

A Black woman was shot in the leg on Friday in Atlanta after refusing a man's advances while on a…
04.20.21
Black Family Raided By Same Cops Involved In…

A Black family based in Louisville, Kentucky, recently launched a GoFundMe in an effort to escape their collective trauma as…
04.20.21
Colorado Judge Resigns After Repeatedly Using N-Word, Told…

Judge Natalie Chase's resignation followed a slew of complaints regarding her behavior in and outside of the courtroom.
04.20.21
Why The Nation And White House Need To…

Improving access to and the quality of sexual and reproductive health services and supports has the power to increase bodily…
04.16.21
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE…

There have been a lot of free offers for those who have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine shots already.  Everything…
04.16.21
‘What Is Justice?’ Daunte Wright’s Family Demands Full…

The family stated that there is no sufficient form of justice because they have to venture through life without their…
04.16.21
74-Year-Old Grandmother Sues Oklahoma City Police, Says God…

In the suit filed on Tuesday, Ruby Jones, alleges that the three officers unlawfully entered her home and violated her…
04.16.21
‘We Are Grateful For Your Support’: Family Announces…

The family of Joshua Haileyesus faced their worst fear this week, after he died on Saturday, three weeks from being…
04.15.21
‘Right Person At The Right Time’: Kristen Clarke…

Nominated to lead the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke answered questions from senators on both sides of…
04.15.21
Close