CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 20, 2021:This Was Murder — Rep. Maxine Waters Threatened — Coronavirus Update

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Chauvin Trial Prosecutor: This Wasn’t Policing — This Was Murder

What You Need To Know:

The case of Minnesota v. Derek Michael Chauvin is now with the jury. The prosecution spoke for  the one hour and 45 minutes delivering the final arguments against the White former Minneapolis police officer accused of murder in the death of George Floyd.

2. Rep. Maxine Waters Threatened by GOP After Protest Comments

What You Need To Know:

Tension over the murder trial of Derek Chauvin and recent police shootings has made its way into the halls of Congress.

3. Coronavirus Update: Republicans are the Latest Group to Reject Vaccine

What We Need To Know: 

As hundreds of thousands of vaccines are being administered daily, the parts of the U.S. that are lagging in getting their residents inoculated are beginning to mirror the nation’s political map: Red and Blue states.

4. Body Camera Footage Release Denied for Black Knoxville Student Fatally Shot By Police

What You Need To Know:

Anthony J. Thompson Jr., a 17-year-old Black student at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, TN, was fatally shot by police in his school’s bathroom, and the local community is demanding answers.

5. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JPMorgan Look To Avoid Racial Equity Audits

What You Need To Know:

The only way to effectively address racial injustice and economic inequality is a careful study of how Wall Street’s products and services have contributed to this imbalance.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 20, 2021:This Was Murder — Rep. Maxine Waters Threatened — Coronavirus Update  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In…

The weeks long trial had captivated America as Minneapolis braced for a verdict in a death which shook up the…
04.20.21
In Another Act Of Misogynoir, A Black Woman…

A Black woman was shot in the leg on Friday in Atlanta after refusing a man's advances while on a…
04.20.21
Black Family Raided By Same Cops Involved In…

A Black family based in Louisville, Kentucky, recently launched a GoFundMe in an effort to escape their collective trauma as…
04.20.21
Colorado Judge Resigns After Repeatedly Using N-Word, Told…

Judge Natalie Chase's resignation followed a slew of complaints regarding her behavior in and outside of the courtroom.
04.20.21
Why The Nation And White House Need To…

Improving access to and the quality of sexual and reproductive health services and supports has the power to increase bodily…
04.16.21
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE…

There have been a lot of free offers for those who have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine shots already.  Everything…
04.16.21
‘What Is Justice?’ Daunte Wright’s Family Demands Full…

The family stated that there is no sufficient form of justice because they have to venture through life without their…
04.16.21
74-Year-Old Grandmother Sues Oklahoma City Police, Says God…

In the suit filed on Tuesday, Ruby Jones, alleges that the three officers unlawfully entered her home and violated her…
04.16.21
‘We Are Grateful For Your Support’: Family Announces…

The family of Joshua Haileyesus faced their worst fear this week, after he died on Saturday, three weeks from being…
04.15.21
‘Right Person At The Right Time’: Kristen Clarke…

Nominated to lead the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke answered questions from senators on both sides of…
04.15.21
Close