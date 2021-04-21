CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 21, 2021: Guilty on All Counts —Vaccine Mix-Up — Man Charged For Hate Crime

1. Derek Chauvin: Guilty on All Counts

What You Need To Know:

Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday afternoon on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. Sooner than many expected, a verdict was reached in the Derek Chauvin murder trial. The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for more than 10 hours over two days.

2. Prominent White Figures Call for an End to Police Shootings

What You Need To Know:

The murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death, along with last week’s fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright has prompted many prominent White figures to shine a light on the epidemic of police brutality.

3. Coronavirus Update: North Carolina Pharmacy Vaccine Mix-Up Prompts Investigation

What We Need To Know: 

A Walgreens pharmacy in Monroe, North Carolina has contacted patients after mistakenly administering shots of saline instead of coronavirus vaccines last month.

4. White Man Attempting to Run Over Black Children, Charged For Hate Crime

What You Need To Know:

After attempting to run over a group of Black children with his truck in Holbrook, MA, Shane Belleville, who is White, has been charged with hate crimes.

5. Kanye West May Be A Mad Scientist, But His Yeezy Brand is Brilliant

What You Need To Know:

Since Run DMC’s “My Adidas”, the footwear and apparel brand has become synonymous with hip-hop culture.

 

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

