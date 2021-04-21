Walk-Up COVID Vaccination Lines Opening In Maryland Thursday

You won’t have to make an appointment to receive your COVID-19 vaccine at some sites around the state.

On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that walk-up lines will be open at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital and FEMA site at the Greenbelt Metro Station. This all gets started on Thursday.

A drive-thru site will also open at Ripken Stadium in Harford County on Thursday.

The state has also launched a new campaign to encourage vaccinations called “No Arm Left Behind.” The team will start by contacting more than 70,000 of the state’s Medicaid recipients ages 50 and up, plus conduct clinics at senior centers.

They will also partner with MHEC to conduct college campus outreach and help reserve appointments for students at the state’s mass vaccination sites.

The campaign is planning partnerships with major employers in the area like Southwest Airlines, Exelon, Comcast, Amazon and others. They will also conduct vaccination clinics for essential workers at manufacturers and start outreach with agricultural workers.

If you have questions about the vaccine, you can call the vaccine support center 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to get help: 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

