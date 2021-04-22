WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 22, 2021: President Biden Reaches Out — Boycott of Home Depot — Warning for Overseas Travel

1. President Biden Reaches Out

What You Need To Know:

Following the Tuesday afternoon conviction of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke with George Floyd’s family from the Oval Office.

2. Faith Leaders Call for Boycott of Home Depot While Lawmakers Expand Voting Access

What You Need To Know:

The fight over voting rights rolls on in Georgia. Faith leaders representing over 1,000 churches in the state are calling for a nationwide boycott of Atlanta-based Home Depot.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Issues Warning for Overseas Travel

What We Need To Know:

To align with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State Department updated its advisory urging Americans not to travel abroad as the pandemic continues.

4. Columbus, Ohio Teen Fatally Shot By Police As We Celebrated Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict

What You Need To Know:

As the nation celebrated Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict with a sigh of relief, “…a community in Columbus, Ohio felt the sting of another police shooting” of a Black teenage girl.

5. Clutch Your Coins As Dollar General Expands In The Suburbs

What You Need To Know:

Discount retailer Dollar General (DG -0.26%) has strong ambitions to win over more high-end consumers by opening 50 “Popshelf” stores aimed at suburban shoppers by the end of its fiscal year.

