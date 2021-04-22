Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Are Marylanders snobs? According to a new survey from Zippia, the answer could be “yes.”

The state ranked as the 13th snobbiest state. Massachusetts took the top spot followed by Vermont, Connecticut and New York.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Zippia created their list by looking at the following factors:

Percent of population with a bachelor’s degree

Percent of degree earners with a degree in arts and humanities

Number of Ivy League colleges

Gallons of wine consumed yearly

West Virginia ranked as the most humble state.

See Also: Baltimore Among Worst Places To Find Love During Pandemic

See Also: Baltimore Ranked 7th Best Metropolitan Area For Working Women

See Also: Baltimore Ranks No. 2 On List Of Cities With Most Bed Bugs

As If! Maryland Dubbed 13th Snobbiest State was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: