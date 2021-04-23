Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 23, 2021: Federal Policing Law — HBCUs Require Vaccines — Black Voters Matter Funding

1. After Chauvin Verdict, Congress Works on Federal Policing Law

What You Need To Know:

In the wake of the guilty verdicts handed down in the Derek Chauvin murder trial this week, the focus moves back to Washington, DC, to make the George Floyd Justice in Policing bill a federal law.

 

2. Black Voters Matter Receives Funding from Filmmaker and Clothing Company to Fight for Voting Rights

What You Need To Know:

Every Friday, What You Need to Know will feature the ongoing efforts of Black Voters Matter to inform and engage voters year-round. Check this section weekly for information on upcoming events in your city and ways you can be a part of the movement.

 

3. Coronavirus Update: Growing Number of HBCUs are Requiring Covid-19 Shots

What We Need To Know: 

As vaccines are now available to all people 16 years and older, America’s colleges and universities are working to return to a new normal in the fall. Several historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are joining the growing list of schools requiring Covid-19 vaccines for their staff and students.

 

4. Controversial Facebook Posts Surface Amidst Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict Announcement

What You Need To Know:

A post on Facebook this week featuring a White teacher’s foot stepping on a Black student’s neck in Greenville, TX couldn’t have been created at a more inappropriate time.

 

5. Salon Owner Leia Love Makes Clients Beautiful Inside and Out

What You Need To Know:

Few of us were working on our careers as children. But for Leia Love, she knew what her path would be early on. Forbidden by her mother from painting her nails as a little girl, Love got creative, sticking removable tape on her nails and painting them beautiful colors.

 

