Hundreds Need 3rd Vaccine Dose After 800 Moderna Doses Were Improperly Handled At Ft. Meade

FRANCE-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE

Source: GUILLAUME SOUVANT / Getty

A third vaccine dose is now needed for hundreds of people, including members of the military, after officials said 800 vials were stored outside the recommended temperature for two days.

The incident happened this month. Col. Tracy Michael, the Fort Meade/Kimbrough commander, said Thursday the vaccines were compromised and inadvertently administered.

“Instead of going from the freezer to the refrigerator to store, it went from the freezer to room temperature and it remained at that state beyond the 24 hours which called into question the efficacy of the vaccine,” he said.

The department at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center gave out the bad batch at McGill Training Center on April 7 and 12. Staff members discovered the compromised vials as they were moving things around.

“The vaccine cannot provide the full protection it was intended to,” Michael said.

Doctors at Johns Hopkins University said if you got one of the bad doses, don’t worry because there are no known risks of getting an ineffective vaccine.

The Ft. Meade team is now scrambling to reschedule people to get a third shot. They also made some changes including adding another person to help handle the vaccines and giving more training on how to store the vaccines properly.

Source: CBS Baltimore

was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

