WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 26, 2021: Fatal Police Shootings — Federal Rental Assistance — Man Shot 10 Times By Officer

1. Rash of Fatal Police Shootings Overwhelm Headlines

What You Need To Know:

Over the past several weeks, news of fatal police shootings has overshadowed the headlines, highlighting a disturbing trend that has sparked protests and raised more questions than answers.

2. Troy Carter Elected to Cedric Richmond’s Congressional Seat

What You Need To Know:

The special election to fill the 2nd Congressional seat vacated by Louisiana Representative Cedric Richmond has been filled.

3. Coronavirus Update: Need Federal Rental Assistance? Here’s How to Get It

What We Need To Know: 

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 8.8 million Americans are behind on their rent.

4. Black Virginia Man Shot 10 Times By Officer Who Gave Him a Ride Home

What You Need To Know:

While on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, Isaiah Brown, a 32-year-old Black man, was shot by a Virginia sheriff’s deputy in Spotsylvania about an hour after the same deputy gave the man a ride home.

5. Why Universal Basic Income Could Be The New Financial Stability Wave

What You Need To Know:

There have been renewed calls for national and local governments to act to ensure economic and financial safety for their citizens, as the coronavirus pandemic has reportedly caused over 572,000 deaths in the U.S.

 

A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…

There is no lullaby of "justice, only the ongoing nightmare of policing.
04.23.21
Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Mandated To…

The man charged with the murder of George Floyd’s death is already being punished for his actions. Derek Chauvin is…
04.23.21
Will It Actually Happen This Time? House Passes…

If/when everything passes in the Senate,  Washington, D.C., would take the name State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of…
04.23.21
Civil Rights Leaders Applaud House Passage Of D.C.…

Civil rights leaders and justice organizations urged the Senate to vote in favor of the bill to ensure that voting…
04.23.21
Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing…

Many feel that Chauvin's guilty verdict could launch massive reform in policing across the country, but with the simultaneous killing…
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still…

This week our country witnessed history in the form of the George Floyd murder trial. Both Joe Biden and Kamala…
04.22.21
Ma’Khia Bryant: 16-Year-Old Girl Called Ohio Police For…

Black communities cannot even enjoy a brief reprieve from police violence. Local reporters explained that many of the people who…
04.21.21
Chauvin’s Conviction Is Accountability For One Officer, Not…

As George Floyd's family celebrates Derek Chauvin's murder conviction, the fight for justice and broader demands of police accountability continue.
04.21.21
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In…

The weeks long trial had captivated America as Minneapolis braced for a verdict in a death which shook up the…
04.20.21
What We Know About Gabriel DeWitt Wilson: Suspect…

Authorities launched a manhunt for "a person of interest" in the Tuesday shooting, 30-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson.
04.21.21
