Baltimore Man Shot In The Back During Attempted Robbery

Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

A 35-year-old man is in serious, but stable condition after late night shooting Sunday.

It happened on the 5200 block of Parkside Drive around 10 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene to find the man wounded. He was shot in the lower back.

The victim told police he was walking on the 5200 block of Parkside Drive when he was approached by two men who tired to rob him. He ran, but was shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

