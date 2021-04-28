Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Board Of Education Calling On Schools To Offer Full In-Person Learning This Fall

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
CHINA-BEIJING-COVID-19-STUDENTS LEAVING CAMPUS (CN)

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

The Maryland Board of Education passed a resolution Tuesday for all schools to reopen for in-person instruction, five days a week, this fall.

Some school systems are already planning to go back to a normal schedule in the fall.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Gov. Larry Hogan applauded the vote saying the science supports getting back into the classroom full-time.

“The science supports getting our children back into school for in-person learning, and every student in Maryland should have that opportunity right now. To encourage the safe reopening of schools, the state has committed more than $1.2 billion in funding, prioritized teachers for vaccines, and provided all the necessary PPE, testing, and guidance. Families and students deserve certainty that all school systems will return to full in-person learning. To address the academic and emotional toll of prolonged online instruction, today’s vote is an important step toward getting things back to normal,” he said in a statement.

You can read the full resolution here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Maryland Board Of Education Calling On Schools To Offer Full In-Person Learning This Fall  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…

38-year-old Keauna Weaver died on the operating table after she flew to Tijuana, Mexico for a low-cost liposuction procedure.
04.28.21
Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants…

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal…
04.28.21
Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of…

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified…
04.27.21
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…

There is no lullaby of "justice, only the ongoing nightmare of policing.
04.23.21
Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Mandated To…

The man charged with the murder of George Floyd’s death is already being punished for his actions. Derek Chauvin is…
04.23.21
Will It Actually Happen This Time? House Passes…

If/when everything passes in the Senate,  Washington, D.C., would take the name State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of…
04.23.21
Civil Rights Leaders Applaud House Passage Of D.C.…

Civil rights leaders and justice organizations urged the Senate to vote in favor of the bill to ensure that voting…
04.23.21
Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing…

Many feel that Chauvin's guilty verdict could launch massive reform in policing across the country, but with the simultaneous killing…
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still…

This week our country witnessed history in the form of the George Floyd murder trial. Both Joe Biden and Kamala…
04.22.21
Ma’Khia Bryant: 16-Year-Old Girl Called Ohio Police For…

Black communities cannot even enjoy a brief reprieve from police violence. Local reporters explained that many of the people who…
04.21.21
Close