Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have Been Set

Curated by the family and group members.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Array

Source: Rachel Worth / WENN / WENN

Another Hip-Hop legend will be receiving a proper send-off curated by his family and friends. The funeral plans have been confirmed for Shock G.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on TMZ, the funeral ceremony has been arranged for the “Kiss You Back” rapper and producer. According to the celebrity gossip site, his legacy will be celebrated the right way.

In addition, his Digital Underground collective will be in the house. His former manager Atron Gregory says the proceedings will be held in his hometown of Tampa, Fla. G’s former group members Money B and DJ Fuze also have a hand in the planning. Money B’s manager has also made it clear the funeral will not be a group reunion and is working closely with the family to ensure G is honored the right way.

Born Gregory Edward Jacobs, the rapper would play an influential role in 2Pac’s early career with features on “I Get Around” and was a co-producer of his debut album, 2Pacalypse Now.

Shock G would find success via his alter ego Humpty Hump with his monumental crossover single, “The Humpty Dance.” On April 22, he would be found unresponsive by his manager in a Tampa hotel. The cause of his death has yet to be determined.

Shock G was 57.

Photo: WENN

Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have Been Set  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Shock G

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Hillsong Pastor Resigns After Sending Explicit Photo To…

A Black leader at a Hillsong Church in Montclair, New Jersey, resigned on Tuesday after he reportedly texted a woman…
04.29.21
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…

38-year-old Keauna Weaver died on the operating table after she flew to Tijuana, Mexico for a low-cost liposuction procedure.
04.28.21
Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants…

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal…
04.28.21
Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of…

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified…
04.27.21
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…

There is no lullaby of "justice, only the ongoing nightmare of policing.
04.23.21
Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Mandated To…

The man charged with the murder of George Floyd’s death is already being punished for his actions. Derek Chauvin is…
04.23.21
Will It Actually Happen This Time? House Passes…

If/when everything passes in the Senate,  Washington, D.C., would take the name State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of…
04.23.21
Civil Rights Leaders Applaud House Passage Of D.C.…

Civil rights leaders and justice organizations urged the Senate to vote in favor of the bill to ensure that voting…
04.23.21
Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing…

Many feel that Chauvin's guilty verdict could launch massive reform in policing across the country, but with the simultaneous killing…
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still…

This week our country witnessed history in the form of the George Floyd murder trial. Both Joe Biden and Kamala…
04.22.21
Close