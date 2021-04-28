Celebrity News
Date Confirmed For Black Rob Memorial, Here’s Where You Can Watch

The final farewell is set to air on Diddy's REVOLT Network.

2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

It has been a tough month for Hip-Hop fans. Just one week after losing Yonkers rapper DMX, news broke that former Bad Boy artist Black Rob died of kidney failure at age 52. A memorial celebrating Rob’s life and music has been set for Friday (April 30), and will be streamed on Diddy’s REVOLT TV.

On Tuesday (April 27) artist and personal friend of Black Rob, Mark Curry, confirmed news of the planned memorial via Instagram.

“Join us as we gather to share our favorite stories and memories, to laugh and to cry in memory of our beloved Robert ‘Black Rob’ Ross,” Curry wrote in the caption. “We will always love you!! YouTube.com/RevoltTV.”

 

Rob’s health had been on the decline for some time now, and the rapper shared an update with fans just days before his passing.

“I’ve been dealing with this for five years,” Rob said in a video message. In addition to failing health, the rapper went on to detail his struggles with securing a home.

“Four strokes … I don’t got no house to live in — except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this s–t is strange. It’s hard, you know what I’m saying? I don’t know what the people want to do, what the people going to say. I need some rest, man. Really, man. I need some rest. My side is killing me.”

 

Before signing to Bad Boy, Rob was part of a rap team named Alumni. His solo album, Life Story, debuted in 1999. The album featured the single “Whoa!” which went on to become his highest charting Billboard appearance.

Rob’s Homegoing Celebration will stream this Friday at 9 a.m. EST on REVOLT.

Black Rob Shares Message For DMX From Hospital Bed, Twitter Offers Well Wishes
20 photos

Date Confirmed For Black Rob Memorial, Here’s Where You Can Watch  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Black Rob

Close