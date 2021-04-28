Vice President Kamala Harris Visiting Baltimore Mass Vaccination Site On Thursday

Local
Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to town.

According to CBS Baltimore, she’s scheduled to visit the mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday.

The stadium was transformed into the mass vaccination site through a private and public partnership with the state of Maryland and the University of Maryland Medical System, Maryland Department of Health, Maryland National Guard and the Maryland Stadium Authority.

The site has administered more than 200,000 doses of the vaccine since it opened in February of this year.

Further details about the Vice President’s visit have yet to be released.

