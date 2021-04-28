Local
HomeLocal

Gov. Hogan Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate For Maryland

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Masks are no longer required outdoors in the state of Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan making that announcement on Wednesday during a press conference.

Face coverings are still required indoors and indoor dining restrictions will remain. However, outdoor dining restrictions have been lifted.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Masks are also still required for Marylanders at all large ticketed venues as well as indoors at all public and private businesses and when using public transportation.

More than 4.5 million vaccines have been administered in the state and 85% of Marylanders age 65 and older are vaccinated.

Starting on Friday, you will no longer have to pre-register for a vaccine. You will be able to log on here to immediately sign up for an appointment.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Twitter Reacts To Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott “Pull Yo Mask Up Shorty”

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott “Pull Yo Mask Up Shorty”

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott “Pull Yo Mask Up Shorty”

Twitter Reacts To Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott “Pull Yo Mask Up Shorty”

[caption id="attachment_3351375" align="alignnone" width="672"] Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital[/caption] UPDATE 1/7/2020 9:15 AM EST: Mayor Brandon Scott's viral comments have since been remixed by Baltimore's own Supa DJ Big L. Check it out below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CJvyQbPH6b1/ We have also since learned the heckler in question's nickname is in fact Shorty. ORIGINAL: Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott was NOT playing with this heckler! During a Baltimore City COVID-19 Update, Mayor Brandon Scott kept getting interrupted by an angry crowd member. Mr.Scott couldn’t take the rudeness anymore and erupted telling the heckler, “Hold on one-second shorty pull your mask up man.” CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! After this comment made by the mayor was a series of more quotable that Twitter didn’t waste any time with. Check out some reactions to the Mayor’s request to the heckler to pull his mask up. https://twitter.com/balleralert/status/1346524001615695873 Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Gov. Hogan Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate For Maryland  was originally published on 92q.com

Videos
Latest
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…

38-year-old Keauna Weaver died on the operating table after she flew to Tijuana, Mexico for a low-cost liposuction procedure.
04.28.21
Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants…

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal…
04.28.21
Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of…

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified…
04.27.21
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…

There is no lullaby of "justice, only the ongoing nightmare of policing.
04.23.21
Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Mandated To…

The man charged with the murder of George Floyd’s death is already being punished for his actions. Derek Chauvin is…
04.23.21
Will It Actually Happen This Time? House Passes…

If/when everything passes in the Senate,  Washington, D.C., would take the name State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of…
04.23.21
Civil Rights Leaders Applaud House Passage Of D.C.…

Civil rights leaders and justice organizations urged the Senate to vote in favor of the bill to ensure that voting…
04.23.21
Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing…

Many feel that Chauvin's guilty verdict could launch massive reform in policing across the country, but with the simultaneous killing…
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still…

This week our country witnessed history in the form of the George Floyd murder trial. Both Joe Biden and Kamala…
04.22.21
Ma’Khia Bryant: 16-Year-Old Girl Called Ohio Police For…

Black communities cannot even enjoy a brief reprieve from police violence. Local reporters explained that many of the people who…
04.21.21
Close