WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 29, 2021: Biden Goes Big — Hate Crimes Charged in Ahmaud Arbery Murder — Pandemic May Be Slowing

1. Biden Goes Big — To GOP Dismay

What You Need To Know:

In last night’s speech before a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden spoke about the ongoing topics of the pandemic, unemployment, racism and police violence against Blacks.

2. Hate Crimes Charged in Ahmaud Arbery Murder

What You Need To Know:

The Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges Wednesday in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black Georgia man who was killed while out for a run last year.

3. Coronavirus Update: Health Officials Hopeful After Signs the Pandemic May Be Slowing

What We Need To Know:

Exactly one year after the U.S. passed one million coronavirus cases, more than 32 million Americans have been diagnosed with Covid-19. But, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the latest numbers show the U.S. pandemic could finally be easing.

4. 66-Year-Old Black Woman Brutalized During a Traffic Stop

What You Need To Know:

A federal lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court in North Carolina by a middle aged Black woman for use of excessive force and unlawful search by four officers during a May 2019 traffic stop for allegedly driving 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

5. Here’s Why Homeownership Is Still A Boss Move

What You Need To Know:

For Black America the pursuit of the American Dream has never wavered, yet they still lag significantly behind other ethnic groups in terms of homeownership.

