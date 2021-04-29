Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 29, 2021: Biden Goes Big — Hate Crimes Charged in Ahmaud Arbery Murder — Pandemic May Be Slowing

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Biden Goes Big — To GOP Dismay

What You Need To Know:

In last night’s speech before a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden spoke about the ongoing topics of the pandemic, unemployment, racism and police violence against Blacks.

2. Hate Crimes Charged in Ahmaud Arbery Murder

What You Need To Know:

The Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges Wednesday in the death of  Ahmaud Arbery, the Black Georgia man who was killed while out for a run last year.

3. Coronavirus Update: Health Officials Hopeful After Signs the Pandemic May Be Slowing

What We Need To Know: 

Exactly one year after the U.S. passed one million coronavirus cases, more than 32 million Americans have been diagnosed with Covid-19. But, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the latest numbers show the U.S. pandemic could finally be easing.

4. 66-Year-Old Black Woman Brutalized During a Traffic Stop

What You Need To Know:

A federal lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court in North Carolina by a middle aged Black woman for use of excessive force and unlawful search by four officers during a May 2019 traffic stop for allegedly driving 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

5. Here’s Why Homeownership Is Still A Boss Move

What You Need To Know:

For Black America the pursuit of the American Dream has never wavered, yet they still lag significantly behind other ethnic groups in terms of homeownership.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 29, 2021: Biden Goes Big — Hate Crimes Charged in Ahmaud Arbery Murder — Pandemic May Be Slowing  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Hillsong Pastor Resigns After Sending Explicit Photo To…

A Black leader at a Hillsong Church in Montclair, New Jersey, resigned on Tuesday after he reportedly texted a woman…
04.29.21
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…

38-year-old Keauna Weaver died on the operating table after she flew to Tijuana, Mexico for a low-cost liposuction procedure.
04.28.21
Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants…

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal…
04.28.21
Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of…

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified…
04.27.21
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…

There is no lullaby of "justice, only the ongoing nightmare of policing.
04.23.21
Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Mandated To…

The man charged with the murder of George Floyd’s death is already being punished for his actions. Derek Chauvin is…
04.23.21
Will It Actually Happen This Time? House Passes…

If/when everything passes in the Senate,  Washington, D.C., would take the name State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of…
04.23.21
Civil Rights Leaders Applaud House Passage Of D.C.…

Civil rights leaders and justice organizations urged the Senate to vote in favor of the bill to ensure that voting…
04.23.21
Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing…

Many feel that Chauvin's guilty verdict could launch massive reform in policing across the country, but with the simultaneous killing…
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still…

This week our country witnessed history in the form of the George Floyd murder trial. Both Joe Biden and Kamala…
04.22.21
Close