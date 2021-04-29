Local
Baltimore Police Arrest Man In Shooting Of 2 DPW Workers

Pierre Foster

Source: Baltimore Police Department / Baltimore Police Department

A 28-year-old man is behind bars for the shooting death of a Department of Public Works employee. Another employee was also injured in that shooting.

Police arrested Pierre Foster Tuesday night. They said he was part of a group who got into an argument with two DPW workers last Friday.

That argument ended in gunfire on York Road near East Cold Spring Lane in North Baltimore. Foster is being charged with first-degree murder.

Officers are looking for at least one more suspect who they said was involved in the deadly encounter.

“We’re going to hold people accountable. We’re not going to stop looking for you when you’re shooting people, and murdering people in our streets. It’s unacceptable for public servants to have to worry about their safety while dedicating their lives in advancing our community,” Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Police are also still investigating into whether or not the shooting was targeted.

Source: WBAL-TV

Baltimore Police Arrest Man In Shooting Of 2 DPW Workers  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

