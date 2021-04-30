Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 30, 2021: FDA Proposes Menthol Ban — Voter Suppression in NC — African Prince Killed

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. A Kick in the Ash: FDA Proposes Menthol Ban

What You Need To Know:

For years, civil rights and anti-smoking organizations have been fighting to ban menthol flavoring by tobacco companies to entice smokers of color, especially Black folks.

2. Black Voters Matter Fights Voter Suppression in North Carolina

What You Need To Know:

Every Friday, What You Need to Know will feature the ongoing efforts of Black Voters Matter to inform and engage voters year-round. Check this section weekly for information on upcoming events in your city and ways you can be a part of the movement.

3. Coronavirus Update: SBA Launches New Grant Program for Restaurants Hit Hard By Pandemic

What We Need To Know: 

The Small Business Administration is beginning a new program to help struggling restaurants that have been impacted by the pandemic.

4. African Prince Killed By Police in Hawaii

What You Need To Know:

Hawaii, one of the most beautiful destinations in the U.S., has unfortunately suffered the loss of a Black man at the hands of police.

5. Alicia Thomas Serves Up ‘Grown Folks’ Treats with Lush Pops

What You Need To Know:

As the temperature heats up, Alicia Thomas is hard at work keeping her customers cool. Through her Atlanta-based mobile company, Lush Pops, Thomas offers a unique twist on frozen treats.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 30, 2021: FDA Proposes Menthol Ban — Voter Suppression in NC — African Prince Killed  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After…

Weeks after reportedly securing a book deal regarding his involvement in Taylor's death, Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from…
04.30.21
Columbus Mayor Requests DOJ Probe Of City’s Police…

In a letter to the DOJ, Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein expressed the city needed oversight to…
04.30.21
Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Believes Federal Hate Crime Charges…

With the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, many Black families who stand in the grief of losing a lost…
04.30.21
Marvin Scott III’s In-Custody Death Ruled A Homicide…

On Wednesday Collin County chief medical examiner, Dr. William Rohr, ruled that Scott's death was a homicide caused by "fatal…
04.30.21
Biden Labels White Supremacy America’s ‘Most Lethal Terrorism…

On Wednesday (April 28), Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress. The historic night marked…
04.30.21
Hillsong Pastor Resigns After Sending Explicit Photo To…

A Black leader at a Hillsong Church in Montclair, New Jersey, resigned on Tuesday after he reportedly texted a woman…
04.29.21
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…

38-year-old Keauna Weaver died on the operating table after she flew to Tijuana, Mexico for a low-cost liposuction procedure.
04.28.21
Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants…

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal…
04.28.21
Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of…

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified…
04.27.21
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…

There is no lullaby of "justice, only the ongoing nightmare of policing.
04.23.21
Close