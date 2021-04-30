Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore is aligning itself with Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement and CDC guidelines by no longer requiring masks to be worn outdoors.

However, you will still have to wear masks while attending events at outdoor venues like concerts, sporting events and other live performances.

The City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa recommends masks outdoors for those who are not yet fully vaccinated.

“The CDC’s latest guidance demonstrates the clear benefits of being vaccinated for Baltimore City residents,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “By getting vaccinated, we can start returning to pre-pandemic activities, beginning with being outside without a face covering.”

Masks are still required indoors at places like restaurants or on public transportation.

For more information about Baltimore City’s COVID-19 response, visit coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Masks Not Required Outdoors In Baltimore, Unless At Outdoor Venues was originally published on 92q.com