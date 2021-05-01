Local
HomeLocal

How the New Vaccination Site at “The Mall at Columbia” Helps Marylanders

1,000 vaccinations were administered at the opening of the new site, Friday.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The new mass vaccination site has been celebrated by local officials. An eerie reality, as its located somewhere that has had to permanently close its doors due to the pandemic: Lord & Taylor.

Here are the details of the new vaccination site:

The Mall at Columbia (Old Lord & Taylor building, 2nd Floor). Vaccines are by appointment only, Wednesdays thru Sundays. 8 A.M – 4 P.M. Follow the signage around the mall for guidance to the vaccination site.

More vaccines for Marylanders.

“Howard County, being situated between the Baltimore area and D.C. area, right in the middle, we are the prime location for the state to ensure that, not only do our residents continue to have access to the vaccine, but to everyone who comes to The Mall in Columbia and those in the entire region can come visit here,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. 1,000 shots were administered yesterday during the site’s “soft-opening”. Officials expect to vaccinate 3,000 per day once they open at full tilt.

Many were excited that the site provides the area with more of the PFizer vaccine. “The Howard County Health Department has not had Pfizer in quite a long time. So the fact that the state is bringing Pfizer to this mass vaccination clinic in Howard County means that our 16- and 17-year-olds now have an option of getting vaccinated now, and that’s enormous,” Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman said.

“No arm left behind.”

According to WBAL, this is the 12th state-ran mass vaccination site in Maryland, the 13th overall. Over 2 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated and nearly 5 million doses have been administered as a whole, according to Our World in Data. On April 21st, Gov. Larry Hogan pledged that ‘no arm be left behind’ in Maryland’s vaccination efforts and the state looks primed to accomplish that goal.

The latest mass vaccination site will certainly help to push us even closer to a better Maryland.

 

 

How the New Vaccination Site at “The Mall at Columbia” Helps Marylanders  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Hillsong Church Comments On Former Pastor’s ‘Unacceptable’ Sexually…

Hillsong Church recently broke their silence regarding a scandal where a pastor resigned after sending an unsolicited photo of himself…
04.30.21
Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After…

Weeks after reportedly securing a book deal regarding his involvement in Taylor's death, Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from…
04.30.21
Columbus Mayor Requests DOJ Probe Of City’s Police…

In a letter to the DOJ, Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein expressed the city needed oversight to…
04.30.21
Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Believes Federal Hate Crime Charges…

With the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, many Black families who stand in the grief of losing a lost…
04.30.21
Marvin Scott III’s In-Custody Death Ruled A Homicide…

On Wednesday Collin County chief medical examiner, Dr. William Rohr, ruled that Scott's death was a homicide caused by "fatal…
04.30.21
Biden Labels White Supremacy America’s ‘Most Lethal Terrorism…

On Wednesday (April 28), Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress. The historic night marked…
04.30.21
Hillsong Pastor Resigns After Sending Explicit Photo To…

A Black leader at a Hillsong Church in Montclair, New Jersey, resigned on Tuesday after he reportedly texted a woman…
04.29.21
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…

38-year-old Keauna Weaver died on the operating table after she flew to Tijuana, Mexico for a low-cost liposuction procedure.
04.28.21
Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants…

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal…
04.28.21
Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of…

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified…
04.27.21
Close