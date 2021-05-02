Celebrity News
Beyoncé’s Monochromatic Neon Green Balmain Look Is Officially Our Summer Mood

Beyoncé is back serving looks on the ‘Gram and we’re here for it!

The multi-faceted entertainer shut Instagram down last week when she gave us another gorgeous outfit post that we’re already saving to our faves for our Summer fashion mood board. Dripped in neon-green from head to toe and breathing life into the popular monochromatic dressing trend, Queen Bey paid homage to Balmain’s creative director by wearing a tight-fitted Balmain long-sleeved wrap dress paired with matching pointed-toe heels and a boxy neon-green Medea mini bag.

Although her accessories were minimal, they still made a major statement and complimented her look perfectly. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Beyoncé wore large gold twisted hoops, Philo Eyewear sunglasses, a diamond anklet, and her classic diamond necklace to cap off the celebration of Olivier Rousteing who, according to her longtime stylist Zerina Akers, is celebrating a decade as the creative director for Balmain.

“Waking up and I see BEYONCÉ In BALMAIN,” Olivier Rousteing captioned a photo of Beyoncé that he posted to his Instagram. “#decade of love and support #thankyou @beyonce.” He also posted this triple threat image of the singer, captioning the photo with lyrics to her song, “who run the world GIRLS!”

Beyoncé’s fashion choices aren’t the only thing that’s caused a stir on the Internet recently. Last week, she took to Instagram to mark the five-year anniversary of her 2016 critically acclaimed visual album, Lemonade, which went on to win multiple awards for the singer including the Grammys for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for “Formation”

In a photo carousel with still shots from the visuals, Bey commemorated the popular album writing, “I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people. I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art. As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving, and uplifting. I hope you find joy today.”

Beyoncé and Lorraine Schwartz Award Three Scholarships to Increase Diversity in the Jewelry Industry

Beyoncé’s White Area Suit Is Next Level DRIP

10 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens
Beyoncé’s Monochromatic Neon Green Balmain Look Is Officially Our Summer Mood  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close