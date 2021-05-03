Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 3, 2021: Murders of Black People — Census Data Sparks Concern — Harassed at IHOP

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. How Many More Murders of Black People Before Systems are Changed?

What You Need To Know:

This is another day on which a funeral will be held for a Black person killed by police.

2. 2020 Census Data Sparks Concern Over Count Accuracy

What You Need To Know:

The long-awaited announcement of the 2020 Census results was released last week, prompting concern and surprise from some states and civic organizations.

3. Coronavirus Update: New Daily Covid-19 Cases Hits Global Record of 400,000 in India

What We Need To Know: 

The Biden administration is urging Americans in India to leave the country as it plans to restrict travel between the U.S. and India beginning Tuesday, May 4.

4. Black Army Troops Harassed at IHOP During Lunch

What You Need To Know:

While eating lunch at an IHOP in Lortin, VA, four Black Army soldiers from Fort Belvoir were approached by a White woman who thanked them for their military service and offered to pay for their lunch by placing $30 on their table.

5. Black Art is the New Wave on Wall Street

What You Need To Know:

Wall Street titans are making a mad dash for Black art. Billionaire hedge fund managers Steve Cohen and Kenneth Griffin both recently donated high profile pieces to the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), an apparent coup for the museum.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 3, 2021: Murders of Black People — Census Data Sparks Concern — Harassed at IHOP  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Hillsong Church Comments On Former Pastor’s ‘Unacceptable’ Sexually…

Hillsong Church recently broke their silence regarding a scandal where a pastor resigned after sending an unsolicited photo of himself…
04.30.21
Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After…

Weeks after reportedly securing a book deal regarding his involvement in Taylor's death, Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from…
04.30.21
Columbus Mayor Requests DOJ Probe Of City’s Police…

In a letter to the DOJ, Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein expressed the city needed oversight to…
04.30.21
Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Believes Federal Hate Crime Charges…

With the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, many Black families who stand in the grief of losing a lost…
04.30.21
Marvin Scott III’s In-Custody Death Ruled A Homicide…

On Wednesday Collin County chief medical examiner, Dr. William Rohr, ruled that Scott's death was a homicide caused by "fatal…
04.30.21
Biden Labels White Supremacy America’s ‘Most Lethal Terrorism…

On Wednesday (April 28), Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress. The historic night marked…
04.30.21
Hillsong Pastor Resigns After Sending Explicit Photo To…

A Black leader at a Hillsong Church in Montclair, New Jersey, resigned on Tuesday after he reportedly texted a woman…
04.29.21
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…

38-year-old Keauna Weaver died on the operating table after she flew to Tijuana, Mexico for a low-cost liposuction procedure.
04.28.21
Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants…

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal…
04.28.21
Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of…

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified…
04.27.21
Close