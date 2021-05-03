Hot Spot: 50 Cent Calls Out Irv Gotti For Insensitive DMX Comment [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Irv Gotti is getting backlash from his recent comments about DMX.  In a recent interview, Irv said that DMX passed away due to a “bad dose of crack” and said the crack was mixed with fentanyl.  Because of these comments, 50 Cent posted to his social media calling out Irv and calling him an idiot.  Irv has since apologized for his remarks and shared his deep love for his dear friend.  More in the Hot Spot, congrats are in order for Jay-Z as he sold Tidal for $350 million.  Da Brat shares more about this story and more in the clip below.

[caption id="attachment_966234" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] Today (April 24), thousands are gathering in Brooklin in and around the Barclay’s Center to honor the late, great DMX. While the memorial service isn’t for the public, there is a pandemic so protocols are in place for attendees, but it isn’t stopping people from showing up and showing out. While the memorial service is today, tomorrow will be the proper funeral aka “homegoing” for the Yonkers rapper. It will be held on Sunday at 2.30 pm EST and be covered live on BET and livestreamed on YouTube. As for today, a procession of motorcycles that numbered at least in thousands rode out from the YO to BK to honor X. https://twitter.com/miracleeQueen/status/1386023840271069184 Did we say people are showing out? Yeah. https://twitter.com/balleralert/status/1386027138747412486 DMX passed away on April 9, after the family removed him from life support. He had been hospitalized for weak after suffering a heart attack—any of other reasoning for now is speculation. Reportedly, X’s casket was in the big-wheeled monster truck. https://twitter.com/SarahisSorry/status/1386017188092514304 Only close friends and family will be allowed into the Barclay’s Center. However, it will be livestreamed on X’s Youtube channel starting at 4pm, which you can watch below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uP9BfSsLThc Rest in power DMX. Peep more imagery from X’s last ride below. https://twitter.com/2Cool2BIog/status/1386017466124587008

