Douglas Memorial Podcast: 05-02-2021

A South Carolina appellate court ruling found that a Black man with intellectual disabilities is owed double the amount of…
Hillsong Church recently broke their silence regarding a scandal where a pastor resigned after sending an unsolicited photo of himself…
Weeks after reportedly securing a book deal regarding his involvement in Taylor's death, Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from…
In a letter to the DOJ, Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein expressed the city needed oversight to…
With the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, many Black families who stand in the grief of losing a lost…
On Wednesday Collin County chief medical examiner, Dr. William Rohr, ruled that Scott's death was a homicide caused by "fatal…
On Wednesday (April 28), Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress. The historic night marked…
A Black leader at a Hillsong Church in Montclair, New Jersey, resigned on Tuesday after he reportedly texted a woman…
38-year-old Keauna Weaver died on the operating table after she flew to Tijuana, Mexico for a low-cost liposuction procedure.
Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal…
