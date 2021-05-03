Local
Maryland Offering $100 To State Employees To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Official flag of the State of Maryland

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The state of Maryland is offering a financial incentive of $100 for state employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“With this incentive program, we are further encouraging state employees to get vaccinated to help keep themselves, their families, and their communities healthy and safe,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Incentives like this are another way to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated, and we strongly encourage businesses across the state to consider offering incentives to their workers as well. These vaccines are safe and effective, they’re free, and they’re readily available with or without an appointment.”

All state employees who are fully vaccinated are eligible for the program. That includes employees who got vaccinated before Monday’s announcement. Employees would just have to provide a proof of vaccination to their human resources offices.

Employees will also have to agree to get all CDC recommended booster shots. Anyone who does not do so will have to pay the money back.

The Maryland Department of Budget and Management is working with state employee unions to implement the new incentive program.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

Maryland Offering $100 To State Employees To Get COVID-19 Vaccine  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

