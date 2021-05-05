WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 5, 2021: Restrictive Texas Voting Bills — Unruly Behavior by Travelers — Migrant Smuggling Operation

Sybil Wilkes
1. Businesses Take a Stand Against Restrictive Texas Voting Bills

What You Need To Know:

After weeks of speculation, Texas businesses are joining together to voice their displeasure with Texas state politicians and the restrictive voting bills working their way through the current legislative session.

2. Supreme Court Hears Case That Could Lessen Jail Time for Crack Cocaine Offenders

What You Need To Know:

The U.S. Supreme Court heard the case of Terry vs. United States Tuesday, a crucial case which could determine whether people jailed for possessing small amounts of crack cocaine will be eligible for reduced sentences.

3. Coronavirus Update: Reports of Extreme Unruly Behavior by Travelers Sparks Action By FAA

What We Need To Know: 

The Federal Aviation Administration announced it will extend its stricter enforcement against unruly passengers. Airlines have reported more than 1,300 instances of misbehaving passengers since the beginning of 2021. In a typical year, the agency sees 100 to 150 formal cases of bad passenger behavior.

4. Migrant Smuggling Operation Discovered in Houston

What You Need To Know:

Federal charges were filed against five people over the weekend after a 911 call led to Houston Police Department (HPD) discovering 97 migrants locked in two rooms at a southwest Houston, TX home.

5. Simone Biles Leaps From Nike To Gap’s Athleta In New Partnership

What You Need To Know:

As the most decorated woman in world championship history, Simone Biles is ending a nearly six-year deal with Nike (NKE +0.70%) and taking her talents over to Athleta.

 

