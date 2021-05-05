Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Man Arrested For Brutal Attack On 2 Korean American Women At Liquor Store

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

A man is in custody after police say he attacked two Korean women store owners in West Baltimore Monday.

It happened at the Wonderland Liquor Store on Pennsylvania Ave.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Surveillance video shows one woman walking to the front of the store to close up shop, when a man in a red shirt approaches her with a cement block in his hand. He’s then seen pulling her down to the ground and beating her with the block.

Another woman steps in to try to help. She was also hit in the head with the cement block. The women eventually were able to push him out of the store, but were overpowered once outside.

Baltimore Police have since arrested 50-year-old Daryl Doyles for the assault. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Gov. Larry Hogan has condemned the attack, saying he was outraged to learn about it.

“It was pretty hard to watch two elderly, older women smashed the head with a brick or a cinder block,” Hogan said. “We’re going to get to the bottom of this.”

He said the Maryland State Police is working in conjunction with the city to investigate the incident. He’s also talked to former U.S. Attorney Rob Hur, who’s setting up the state’s Hate Crime Task Force.

A Go Fund Me page has been created to help with the healing and recovery process for the women.

You can watch the surveillance video below, but be warned, it’s graphic.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore Man Arrested For Brutal Attack On 2 Korean American Women At Liquor Store  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Cop Fired Over Facebook Post Calling Black Lives…

Officials in New Jersey terminated a white officer after she publicly lamented about the Black Lives Matter movement at the…
05.05.21
Rev. Al Sharpton Weighs In On The Status…

Rev. Al Sharpton recently caught up with Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins to discuss the company's branded casino proposals for…
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…

We want legislation that upends harmful systems and replaces them with programs and policies that go beyond remedying individual harms…
05.04.21
Authorities Investigating Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student…

Video of the disturbing event circulated on social media shows Melissa Carter, head of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, bending…
05.04.21
Court Rules Black Man Enslaved By White Restaurant…

A South Carolina appellate court ruling found that a Black man with intellectual disabilities is owed double the amount of…
05.03.21
Marvel Reveals Official Title, Release Date of ‘Black…

Movie fans will return to Wakanda next summer, as Marvel recently announced that the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther will hit theaters…
05.04.21
Hillsong Church Comments On Former Pastor’s ‘Unacceptable’ Sexually…

Hillsong Church recently broke their silence regarding a scandal where a pastor resigned after sending an unsolicited photo of himself…
04.30.21
Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After…

Weeks after reportedly securing a book deal regarding his involvement in Taylor's death, Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from…
04.30.21
Columbus Mayor Requests DOJ Probe Of City’s Police…

In a letter to the DOJ, Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein expressed the city needed oversight to…
04.30.21
Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Believes Federal Hate Crime Charges…

With the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, many Black families who stand in the grief of losing a lost…
04.30.21
Close