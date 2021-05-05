Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccinations Now Available At All Maryland Mass Vaccination Sites

Local
You no longer have to pre-register to get a vaccine at the mass vaccination sites in Maryland.

On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at all 13 sites. It’s part of the state’s “No Arm Left Behind” campaign.

“We are in a new phase of our vaccination effort where we are focused on making sure that no arm is left behind,” said Governor Hogan. “Walk-ups have been an incredibly successful tool, and we are now able to make them available at all of our mass vaccination sites across the state. The sooner we get more Marylanders vaccinated, the sooner we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all.”

No-appointment vaccinations are now available at:

Montgomery College (Pfizer, Moderna)

20200 Observation Dr.

Germantown, MD 20876

Walk-up clinics vary. Visit montgomerycountymd.gov/COVID19/vaccine/Germantown.html for regular updates.

Mall in Columbia (Moderna)

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy

Columbia, MD 21044

Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Maryland State Fairgrounds (Pfizer)

2200 York Rd.

Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093

Walk-up clinics vary. Visit baltimorecountymd.gov/vaccine for regular updates.

Frederick County (Moderna)

800 Oak St.

Frederick, MD 21703

Walk-up clinics vary. Visit marylandvax.org for regular updates.

Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)

13710 Central Ave.

Bowie, MD 20721

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Regency Furniture Stadium (Pfizer)

11765 St. Linus Dr.

Waldorf, MD 20602

Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ripken Ironbirds Stadium (Pfizer)

873 Long Dr.

Aberdeen, MD 21001

Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M&T Bank Stadium (Pfizer)*

1101 Russell St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)

1 W Pratt St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

NOTE: Baltimore City residents only

Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)

5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.

Greenbelt, MD 20740

Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)*

550 Taylor Ave.

Annapolis, MD 21401

Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (Pfizer)

500 Glen Ave.

Salisbury, MD 21804

Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)

900 Premium Outlets Blvd.

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Source: CBS Baltimore

