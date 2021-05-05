National
How Those Vaccinated in the U.S. Could Win a Chance to See The Big Game in Person!

How would you like to have a chance to see the next Big Game right in the stands?

The NFL is planning to offer FREE tickets for a few of those who have already gotten the COVID-19 vaccine against the virus.

It’s part of the league’s plan to “raise awareness about vaccinations” as well as to encourage more to get vaccinated if they have not done so already.

So how will the NFL handle the big giveaway?

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The league will be giving away 50 free tickets to Super Bowl LVI which will be held in February at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The promotion includes a chance to win a pair of Super Bowl tickets for fans who share their story on why they got vaccinated or will soon get vaccinated.

Details on how to win the Super Bowl tickets will be announced Saturday night during the “Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” show. You can watch the event live at 8 p.m. on FOX 8 News.

The league has been playing a big role in getting Americans to get vaccinated.

According to the NFL, over “three million vaccinations” has been given at 21 different stadiums and facilities.

Plus, “7,500 vaccinated health care workers” were invited to attend the Big Game earlier this year in Tampa, Florida.  It was a way to “thank and honor them” for their work and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

