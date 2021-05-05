National
Playing In Our Faces: White Atlanta Cop That Killed Rayshard Brooks Reinstated

Garrett Rolfe will not possess a firearm or work on the streets and is reportedly working to get back to his position fully.

US-society-police-POLITICS-RACISIM

Source: CURTIS COMPTON / Getty

Garrett Rolfe, the white Atlanta police officer that was fired after shooting and killing Black man Rayshard Brooks, is now officially back at his duties albeit with some restrictions. Rolfe was reinstated but will not be allowed to possess a service weapon nor will be in uniform working the streets.

As seen on hotspotatl.com, a Civil Service Board determined on Wednesday (May 5) that Rolfe was wrongfully terminated from his post as authorities in the matter failed to comply with certain provisions presumably due to union rules and that Rolfe was not given due process.

Rolfe will not be allowed back in uniform, on the streets and cannot have a department firearm due to the ruling. It appears that Rolfe is working behind the scenes to get his job back fully and to receive the pay that he lost since last year’s firing.

From the board’s decision:

“Due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony, the Board concludes the Appellant was not afforded his right to due process. Therefore, the Board GRANTS the Appeal of Garrett Rolfe and revokes his dismissal as an employee of the APD.”

Rolfe is still facing murder charges in the matter but movement on that has been in something of a standstill which will undoubtedly be affected by Rofle’s reinstated to the Atlanta Police Department ranks.

There is also chatter on the ground in Atlanta that authorities fired Rolfe in quick response to rising tensions in the city between its Black residents and police according to a report from local outlet 11 Alive.

A response from the family of Brooks has not been shared as of this writing.

Photo: Getty

Playing In Our Faces: White Atlanta Cop That Killed Rayshard Brooks Reinstated  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

