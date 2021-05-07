WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 7, 2021: Mother’s Day — Voting Law Lawsuit — Lowest Levels of Pandemic

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

1. Mother’s Day

What You Need To Know:

This weekend marks the 29th year that I observe Mother’s Day without my Mom. The pain of losing and missing my mother is not the same as it was back in 1993, but a wistfulness will always live in my heart.

2. Black Voters Matter, Others Sue Florida for Restrictive Voting Law

What You Need To Know:

*Every Friday, What You Need to Know will feature the ongoing efforts of Black Voters Matter to inform and engage voters year-round. Check this section weekly for information on upcoming events in your city and ways you can be a part of the movement.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Covid-19 Statistics Fall to Lowest Levels of Pandemic

What We Need To Know:

According to data by Johns Hopkins University, U.S. Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are at their lowest points in nearly seven months. Deaths from coronavirus are also at their lowest level since July.

4. Black Mother Creates Safe Space For Social Justice Conversations With Children

What You Need To Know:

Traci Baxley, Ed.D. is a Black woman, a proud mother of five, professor, and advocate who decided to create a social media account during last year’s racial uprisings to encourage parents to engage in discussions of race and social justice with their children.

5. Mother-Daughter Duo Beautifies the World With The Beat House Cosmetics

What You Need To Know:

Taking the leap into entrepreneurship can be challenging, but when you have the support of loved ones, the rewards can be great. Danielle and Samiah Pasha, co-owners of The Beat House Cosmetics, are the perfect example of a strong mother-daughter bond and how “keeping it in the family” can lead to a successful enterprise.

