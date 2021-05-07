Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 7, 2021: Mother’s Day — Voting Law Lawsuit — Lowest Levels of Pandemic

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Mother’s Day

What You Need To Know:

This weekend marks the 29th year that I observe Mother’s Day without my Mom. The pain of losing and missing my mother is not the same as it was back in 1993, but a wistfulness will always live in my heart.

2. Black Voters Matter, Others Sue Florida for Restrictive Voting Law

What You Need To Know:

*Every Friday, What You Need to Know will feature the ongoing efforts of Black Voters Matter to inform and engage voters year-round. Check this section weekly for information on upcoming events in your city and ways you can be a part of the movement.

 

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Covid-19 Statistics Fall to Lowest Levels of Pandemic

What We Need To Know: 

According to data by Johns Hopkins University, U.S. Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are at their lowest points in nearly seven months. Deaths from coronavirus are also at their lowest level since July.

 

4. Black Mother Creates Safe Space For Social Justice Conversations With Children

What You Need To Know:

Traci Baxley, Ed.D. is a Black woman, a proud mother of five, professor, and advocate who decided to create a social media account during last year’s racial uprisings to encourage  parents to engage in discussions of race and social justice with their children.

5. Mother-Daughter Duo Beautifies the World With The Beat House Cosmetics

What You Need To Know:

Taking the leap into entrepreneurship can be challenging, but when you have the support of loved ones, the rewards can be great. Danielle and Samiah Pasha, co-owners of The Beat House Cosmetics, are the perfect example of a strong mother-daughter bond and how “keeping it in the family” can lead to a successful enterprise.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 7, 2021: Mother’s Day — Voting Law Lawsuit — Lowest Levels of Pandemic  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
NY Boy Spends $2,618 On SpongeBob Popsicles Using…

It’s safe to say we live in a digital world, where almost anything a person could want is just the…
05.07.21
Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On A Flight To…

A baby was born in the middle of a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu–turns out, the mother…
05.07.21
Police: Suspects ‘Cowardly Shot’ And Killed A California…

A 2015 cold case in California has been solved after police authorities charged two men in connection with the racially…
05.07.21
Playing In Our Faces: White Atlanta Cop That…

Garrett Rolfe will not possess a firearm or work on the streets and is reportedly working to get back to…
05.06.21
How Those Vaccinated in the U.S. Could Win…

How would you like to have a chance to see the next Big Game right in the stands? The NFL…
05.06.21
Civil Rights Leaders React: Facebook Upholds Trump Ban,…

Civil rights leaders argued that Facebook should take a definitive stance on Trump accessing a communication tool that the former…
05.06.21
Cop Fired Over Facebook Post Calling Black Lives…

Officials in New Jersey terminated a white officer after she publicly lamented about the Black Lives Matter movement at the…
05.05.21
Rev. Al Sharpton Weighs In On The Status…

Rev. Al Sharpton recently caught up with Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins to discuss the company's branded casino proposals for…
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…

We want legislation that upends harmful systems and replaces them with programs and policies that go beyond remedying individual harms…
05.04.21
Authorities Investigating Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student…

Video of the disturbing event circulated on social media shows Melissa Carter, head of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, bending…
05.04.21
Close