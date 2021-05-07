Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The Shade Room Announces New Plus-Size Model Competition ‘Thick House’

"Y’all better get ready!"- Toccara Jones

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
thick house

Source: The Shade Room / The Shade Room

The search is on for the next viral plus-size modeling sensation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to Deadline, The Shade Room has announced the debut of their new plus-sized modeling competition show, Thick House, which will feature celebrity guest judges, along with celebrity stylist EJ King and plus-size fashion blogger and stylist Kelly Augustine.

Set to premiere on Facebook Watch, and hosted by plus-size America’s Next Top Model cycle 3 contestant Toccara Jones, Thick House will feature judges EJ King and Kelly Augustine seeking out their winner from a group of seven plus-sized models to help them cultivate a new fan base. The judges will evaluate seven plus-size models who will be competing to increase their social media following by being on the show.

The hopeful winners will compete to impress the panel of catwalking judges and onslaught of special guests, including Glee actress and Dancing with the Stars season 17 winner Amber Riley. While Thick House seeks out plus-sized modeling talent, Lizzo’s scouting out fuller-figured women to perform alongside her on stage for an unscripted series at Amazon.

Tocarra shared the news with her loyal fans on Instagram with a caption that read: “The ONLY thing better than the competition is the 🔥 commentary. Y’all better get ready… May 16th is right around the corner! Tune in”

Thick House is produced by Sickbird productions along with Angelica Nwandu, founder of The Shaderoom, and is a part of Facebook Watch’s “We the Culture” programming slate, which is aimed at amplifying the voices of Black content creators.

Watch Thick House on May 16 via Facebook Watch.

The Shade Room Announces New Plus-Size Model Competition ‘Thick House’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

the shade room

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
NY Boy Spends $2,618 On SpongeBob Popsicles Using…

It’s safe to say we live in a digital world, where almost anything a person could want is just the…
05.07.21
Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On A Flight To…

A baby was born in the middle of a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu–turns out, the mother…
05.07.21
Police: Suspects ‘Cowardly Shot’ And Killed A California…

A 2015 cold case in California has been solved after police authorities charged two men in connection with the racially…
05.07.21
Playing In Our Faces: White Atlanta Cop That…

Garrett Rolfe will not possess a firearm or work on the streets and is reportedly working to get back to…
05.06.21
How Those Vaccinated in the U.S. Could Win…

How would you like to have a chance to see the next Big Game right in the stands? The NFL…
05.06.21
Civil Rights Leaders React: Facebook Upholds Trump Ban,…

Civil rights leaders argued that Facebook should take a definitive stance on Trump accessing a communication tool that the former…
05.06.21
Cop Fired Over Facebook Post Calling Black Lives…

Officials in New Jersey terminated a white officer after she publicly lamented about the Black Lives Matter movement at the…
05.05.21
Rev. Al Sharpton Weighs In On The Status…

Rev. Al Sharpton recently caught up with Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins to discuss the company's branded casino proposals for…
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…

We want legislation that upends harmful systems and replaces them with programs and policies that go beyond remedying individual harms…
05.04.21
Authorities Investigating Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student…

Video of the disturbing event circulated on social media shows Melissa Carter, head of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, bending…
05.04.21
Close