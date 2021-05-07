Local
HomeLocal

How To Access Your COVID-19 Vaccination Records Online In Maryland

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
pharmaceutical companies are investigating the coronavirus vaccine (covid-19)

Source: Luis Diaz Devesa / Getty

If you lost your COVID-19 vaccination card, there’s now a way to search for your vaccination records online.

Residents can view or print the record here.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The portal is free to use, but it only applies to vaccines administered at state-run sites. If you got your vaccine elsewhere, you can contact that facility to see if they can help locate your records.

Right now, there is no national database to search for vaccine records according to the CDC.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

How To Access Your COVID-19 Vaccination Records Online In Maryland  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
NY Boy Spends $2,618 On SpongeBob Popsicles Using…

It’s safe to say we live in a digital world, where almost anything a person could want is just the…
05.07.21
Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On A Flight To…

A baby was born in the middle of a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu–turns out, the mother…
05.07.21
Police: Suspects ‘Cowardly Shot’ And Killed A California…

A 2015 cold case in California has been solved after police authorities charged two men in connection with the racially…
05.07.21
Playing In Our Faces: White Atlanta Cop That…

Garrett Rolfe will not possess a firearm or work on the streets and is reportedly working to get back to…
05.06.21
How Those Vaccinated in the U.S. Could Win…

How would you like to have a chance to see the next Big Game right in the stands? The NFL…
05.06.21
Civil Rights Leaders React: Facebook Upholds Trump Ban,…

Civil rights leaders argued that Facebook should take a definitive stance on Trump accessing a communication tool that the former…
05.06.21
Cop Fired Over Facebook Post Calling Black Lives…

Officials in New Jersey terminated a white officer after she publicly lamented about the Black Lives Matter movement at the…
05.05.21
Rev. Al Sharpton Weighs In On The Status…

Rev. Al Sharpton recently caught up with Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins to discuss the company's branded casino proposals for…
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…

We want legislation that upends harmful systems and replaces them with programs and policies that go beyond remedying individual harms…
05.04.21
Authorities Investigating Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student…

Video of the disturbing event circulated on social media shows Melissa Carter, head of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, bending…
05.04.21
Close