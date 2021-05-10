LaTocha Scott Talks Verzuz With SWV, Xscape’s New Album, & Returning To Gospel [WATCH]

Over the weekend two of the biggest R&B groups of the 90s went head to head in a Verzuz battle. LaTocha Scott of Xscape joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to share what it was like to share that stage with her group members over Mother’s Day weekend. Battling SWV, LaTocha shares that the experience was exciting and it just felt good to perform again.
There’s news that Xscape will be making new music and LaTocha debuts her latest gospel single “Full Time Love”.
Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution
1. SWV AT KMEL SUMMER JAM, 1993Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. XSCAPE AT THE FIRST ANNUAL SOUL TRAIN LADY OF SOUL AWARDS, 1995Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. SWV IN NYC, 1993Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. XSCAPE IN CHICAGO, 1998Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. SWV AT THE PENNSYLVANIA CARE HEALTH FEST, 2018Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. XSCAPE AT THE BET AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. SWV AT THE GRAND OPENING OF "SALT-N-PEPA'S I LOVE THE '90s - THE VEGAS SHOW" RESIDENCY, 2018Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. XSCAPE AT THE 'VH1 HIO HOP HONORS: THE 90'S GAME CHANGERS', 2017Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. SWV AT VH1'S ANNUAL "DEAR MAMA: A LOVE LETTER TO MOM ", 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. XSCAPE BLACK MUSIC HONORS, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
