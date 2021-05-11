Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 11, 2021: Fed Funds on the Way — 'Do or Die' Voting Rights — Six Vaccine Doses at Once

1. Fed Funds on the Way to State and Local Governments

What You Need To Know:

Following what some officials consider as a disappointing April jobs report, the federal Treasury Department is hoping to boost the economy. Treasury is set to distribute $350 billion to local and state governments.

2. ‘Do or Die’ Voting Rights Legislation Takes Center Stage

What You Need To Know:

Voting rights legislation will be front and center this week as a comprehensive voting rights and election overhaul bill faces the Senate Rules Committee returns from recess today, May 11.

3. Coronavirus Update: Woman Mistakenly Given Six Vaccine Doses at Once

What We Need To Know: 

A 23-year-old woman in an Italian hospital was mistakenly given six doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine all at once.

4. White Republican Lawmaker Calls Colleague’ Buckwheat’

What You Need To Know:

Republican Representative Richard Holtorf made a racial slur during a debate on a civics education bill in Colorado. The state lawmaker apologized after calling a fellow legislator “Buckwheat,” causing fury among the Black members of the chamber.

5. Done Deal: What Square’s $302 Million TIDAL Acquisition Means For Its Music Industry Ambitions

What You Need To Know:

Jay Z no longer has “99 Problems” since TIDAL’s $302 million Square acquisition finally closed.

 

