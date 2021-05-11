3 Dead, Child Hurt In Domestic-Related Shooting In Anne Arundel County

Three people are dead and a child is currently in the hospital after a domestic-related shooting in Anne Arundel County.
It happened on the 200 block of Federalsburg South in Laurel around 9:30 p.m..
When officers arrived to the scene, they found three people dead. The shooter is among the dead.
Source: CBS Baltimore
