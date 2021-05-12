Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 12, 2021: Confirm Kristen Clarke — Biggest Cyberattack on U.S. Energy — Vaccine Approved for Young Teens

1. Why the Slow-Roll in Confirming Civil Rights Attorney Kristen Clarke?

What You Need To Know:

All hands are on deck in support of Civil Rights Attorney Kristen Clarke. Although the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote this week, the nomination is still in limbo to lead the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice.

2. Biggest Cyberattack on U.S. Energy Infrastructure Sparks Concern

What You Need To Know:

As the Biden administration prepares to roll out its extensive and expensive infrastructure plan, a major fuel pipeline was shut down after a cyberattack last Friday.

3. Coronavirus Update: Pfizer Vaccine Approved for Young Teens, But Most Parents Remain Hesitant

What We Need To Know: 

The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s emergency use request to allow their vaccine to be given to kids ages 12 to 15 Monday, enabling more schools to reopen fully in person this fall.

4. A Lynched Black Teen Pardoned in Maryland, 130 Years Late

What You Need To Know:

The year was 1885. Howard Cooper, a 15-year-old Black child, was hung from a tree by a mob of White men in Towson, Maryland for a rape conviction that an all-White jury reached within minutes.

5. How Hip Hop Enticed Royalty-Backed Music Streaming Notes

What You Need To Know:

Investors may have the chance to capitalize on music downloads in a new innovative way, with the popularity of platforms like Apple (AAPL +-0.23%) Music and Spotify (SPOT -0.38%) dominating streaming.

 

Close