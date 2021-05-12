Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Ciara & Russell Wilson Ink A Deal With Amazon & Andra Day Talks Overcoming Porn Addiction

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Ciara & Russell Wilson are teaming together to bring their talents to Amazon.  According to Deadline, the couple will be creating scripted shows and films under their,  Why Not You Productions.  Andra Day revealed in a recent interview while filming, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” she struggled with porn and sex addiction.  PageSix reports, “I didn’t want any element of sexualization,” she said.  “I had come out of something in my own life — dealing with porn addiction, sex addiction.”

Hear these stories and more in The Hot Spot.

 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Ciara & Russell Wilson Ink A Deal With Amazon & Andra Day Talks Overcoming Porn Addiction  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Foul Play? D.C. Police Search Landfill After 2-Month-Old…

The mother of a missing two-month-old boy is considered a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.
05.12.21
This Milwaukee 5-Year-Old Didn’t Deserve To Die Over…

No child deserves to die over enjoying a slice of cheesecake, especially at the hands of his own father.
05.11.21
Watch First Episode of Vice’s DC Sniper Documentary…

The 2002 Washington D.C. area sniper murders' new documentary series has aired on Vice TV. Watch here...
05.12.21
Viral TikTok Video May Help Police Solve Child…

Does a TikTok video with over one million views hold the key to solving the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl?…
05.11.21
Florida Principal Won’t Face Charges After Paddling 6-Year-Old…

A Florida State's Attorney found no wrongdoing relating to a disturbing viral video which showed an elementary school principal paddling…
05.11.21
The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been…

  The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2020 and surprisingly the top names from 2019…
05.11.21
Central Park Karen Part 2: Woman Falsely Claims…

A Black vlogger in New York City named Alana Lambert shared her experience on YouTube after she and a friend…
05.11.21
Cori Bush Pushes Back After Using Gender-Inclusive Language…

Bush used the phrase "Black birthing people," during her Capitol Hill testimony this week as part of an important emerging…
05.10.21
NY Boy Spends $2,618 On SpongeBob Popsicles Using…

It’s safe to say we live in a digital world, where almost anything a person could want is just the…
05.07.21
Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On A Flight To…

A baby was born in the middle of a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu–turns out, the mother…
05.07.21
Close