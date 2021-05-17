InspireHIM Awards: Nominate A Man You Know Is Making A Difference

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Baltimore is hosting its first ever InspireHIM Awards on June 16th in honor of Father’s Day.

We’re celebrating the men of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields. Below you will find a list of awards we’re giving out and their descriptions:

Outstanding Family Man: A man who makes a wonderful father and husband. He loves his children. He wants to be at home. Family is his first priority in his life. He puts his family before himself and he listens to his family.

Entrepreneurship: Entrepreneurship is the act of creating a business while building and scaling it to generate a profit.

Health/Medicine: Men who work in the medical field. (Doctor, Nurse, EMS, Health Administrators, etc. )

Community Outreach: Refers to efforts that connect an organization or person’s ideas or practices to the public. Outreach takes on an educational component that engages the community. In addition, it is an activity of providing services to any population who might not have access to those services otherwise.

Political: This includes men who work in government, including elected officials, department heads and campaign workers. Those working in public service, in the military or as legislative aides or state court judges who hold government positions and are considered public servants

Education: The process of receiving or giving systematic instruction. Men who are educators. (Teacher, Coach, Managers, Professors, etc.)

Nominate yourself or a man you know using the form below.

Rules

