Indoor Mask Mandate To Be Lifted In Maryland Starting Saturday

Official flag of the State of Maryland

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Maryland is completely lifting its mask mandate. Masks will no longer be required indoors or outdoors in the state starting on Saturday.

However, masks will still be required in schools, on public transit and in the healthcare industry.

This comes after the CDC announced Thursday that vaccinated people could go anywhere, indoors or outdoors, without a mask.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he would lift all capacity restrictions as businesses around the state on Saturday, but said the indoor mask mandate would remain until 70% of the adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine. He changed his mind following the CDC announcement.

As of Friday, more than 65% of the state’s adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 2.5 million people are fully vaccinated in the state.

