Mary J. Blige Gives A New Meaning To Sunday’s Best In Cute Gucci Crop Top

21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: picture alliance / Getty

If there’s one thing we love about Mary J. Blige it’s that she’s always going to serve looks. Whether it’s for a performance, red-carpet, VIP appearance, or just flicking it up for the ‘Gram, Mary J. is going to constantly remind us who did it first, and the answer will always be her!

Today, the multi-platinum selling songstress took to Instagram to show off her Sunday’s best and gave a whole new meaning to the phrase. Posted up in front of a staircase, the legendary entertainer rocked a high fashion, one-shouldered $790 Gucci crop top with high wasted red pants. She paired the look with yellow peep toe shoes and a plethora of blinged-out bracelets, rings, and necklaces to make the whole look extra jazzy. She wore her blonde locks in soft curls that were parted over to one side as it framed her gorgeous and naturally made-up face. “Happy Sunday” she captioned the photo, which was liked over 140k times.  

“Stop being so perfect,” one fan commented underneath the picture while others dropped heart eye and fire emojis to show their approval of the high fashion look.

Although Mary J. has seemingly been laying low lately, she recently did a YouTube video for Health Magazine where she opened up about her journey to good health and self-discovery. “My mantra is: my health is my wealth,” she explained. “If you don’t take care of your body from the inside out, you’re not going to live long. You’re not going to make it. So, the only thing that can help us to live a long life is our health.”

She then opened up about her personal journey and the importance of her own mental health saying, “mental health is extremely important because if you don’t have mental health, you’re not going to be able to take care of yourself physically. This is something that gradually, through the years, was a process of me growing and learning to love myself from the inside out, and learning how important my life is to me.”

Watch the full video below.

 

Mary J. Blige Gives A New Meaning To Sunday’s Best In Cute Gucci Crop Top  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

