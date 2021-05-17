Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 17, 2021: Democratic States Pushing Back —Relaxed Mask Mandates — Black Man Who Died While In Custody

1. Democratic States Pushing Back to Expand Voter Access

What You Need To Know:

As Republican-led states continue their march to restrict voting access, there are state Democrats showing voter engagement supporters they are still in the fight. 

2. To Pasquotank County: Give Andrew Brown’s Family the Transparency They Deserve

What You Need To Know:

Nearly three weeks after Pasquotank county deputies killed Andrew Brown Jr., family members were able to watch additional, but not all of the body camera videos of the shooting.

 

3. Coronavirus Update: Relaxed Mask Mandates Sparks Mixed Reactions from Businesses & Essential Workers

What We Need To Know: 

As the Biden administration continues its push to get more Americans to get vaccinated, many of the nation’s major companies are dropping their mask mandates.

 

4. Video Footage Released of Schizophrenic Black Man Who Died While In Custody

What You Need To Know:

Jamal Sutherland, a 23-year-old mentally ill Black man, died at the Charleston County jail in Charleston, SC, January 4, 2021.

5. Why Natural Disasters Worsen Minorities Net Worth

What You Need To Know:

Damages caused by natural disasters and recovery efforts have worsened wealth inequality among different ethnicities in the United States.

 

